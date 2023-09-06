Letters to the Editor: The right wing’s ‘government-in-waiting’ will topple democracy

A member of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 group at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 14, 2023.

To the editor: I was dismayed to read that conservative organizations, led by the Heritage Foundation, are preparing a plan to fire as many as 50,000 federal workers and replace them with people loyal to Donald Trump if he is again elected president.

I assume these same organizations have members who, like myself, attended high school and were required to take a course in U.S. government. I recall my teacher explaining the importance of checks and balances between the three co-equal branches of government.

Now, the Heritage Foundation seeks to usurp our democratic tradition to create an autocratic central government. I hope that following Trump’s trials and possible convictions, the radical MAGA nightmare will finally end.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park

To the editor: It is terrifying to read about the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” handbook.

Its “unitary view of executive power” is a fancy way to say “dictatorship.” If you think they can’t do this, just look at the current Supreme Court, which is the result of decades of work to control the judiciary.

We need to look at the Heritage Foundation and its 2025 Presidential Transition Project as entities bent on destroying our democracy.

Linda Heisen, Los Angeles

To the editor: Project 2025 has the singular goal of replacing federal professionals with Trump stooges who will disregard the law in subservience to executing his political agenda.

In so doing, they are taking a page directly out of Karl Marx’s playbook: Harness the power of the state to achieve sociopolitical aims.

Does this mean “communist” is no longer a conservative pejorative?

Greg Seyranian, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Long ago, conservatives were thinkers and guardians of liberty (recall Russell Kirk and William F. Buckley).

They are no longer either. Now they think that liberty is exclusive to them.

Liberty is inclusive and universal, or it doesn’t exist at all, not even for them. Tyranny is the result of the absence of liberty.

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka