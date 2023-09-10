Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden is a fantastic president. Democrats, don’t mess up his reelection

To the editor: Ah, Democrats, always looking to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory. (“Bidenomics just had its first birthday. Why are so few people celebrating?” Opinion, Sept. 4)

Democrats don’t know how to fight. They have a president who has accomplished more during his first term than any president of the last 50 years, yet they worry over every lunatic squawk from some MAGA backbencher.

The Democrats have to sell this president as they have to sell themselves.

If you are running to retain a seat or to gain one, go stand in front of something, in your district, that is going to be or has been repaired or built new in your district due to this president. Be positive and let people know what actually is happening on the ground and how you will participate.

Is President Biden old? Yes. Is he a movie star? No. Does he suck up all the oxygen in a room? No. He just keeps getting things done and giving credit to the other people who helped. This country doesn’t deserve this guy.

The 2024 election is the Democrats’ to lose. If they don’t change their ways, they are right on track.

Larry Margo, Valley Village

To the editor: I’m afraid I can’t “party on” with columnist Jackie Calmes. Every time I go to the market or buy gas, I get reminded of the “positive” effects of Bidenomics.

I realize that Calmes and her progressive friends thought that the Trump era was hell on Earth and things are much better now. But for whom exactly?

It would seem to me that after four years of criticizing former President Trump, the elites and their friends in the media would have put their money and influence behind a better candidate than the current president, who has been a bust.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

To the editor: I am envisioning a commercial in which the president’s anti-hero alter ego “Dark Brandon,” channeling Clint Eastwood, peers into the camera in a tight shot and delivers the cold, hard facts about the success of Bidenomics.

Go ahead, make my day. And get off my lawn while you’re at it.

Susan Hanger, Topanga