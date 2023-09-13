Letters to the Editor: Does Kevin McCarthy serve the country or Matt Gaetz? His impeachment inquiry tells us

Rep. Matt Gaetz talks on the House floor to Kevin McCarthy as the House conducts multiple votes for speaker on Jan. 6, 2023.

To the editor: The extremist Republican right wing has again demonstrated its disregard for our democracy. After advocating overturning the the legitimate 2020 election result, it now seeks to undermine the Biden presidency and reelection campaign by launching an “impeachment inquiry.”

There are plenty of baseless charges, but after months of Republican committee hearings, there is not one shred of evidence that President Biden took any action whatsoever in return for a bribe to himself or his son Hunter.

Contrast that with the clear evidence of former President Trump’s direct and indirect support of the Jan. 6 insurrection, his public refusal to turn over national security documents to the government and his recorded phone call telling Georgia election officials to just “find 11,780 votes.” Those Georgia officials stood up for what’s right and refused.

Advertisement

It’s now up to moderate and sensible Republicans in Congress to finally stand up to their extremist counterparts.

Ken Goldman, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: The impeachment inquiry of Biden is a victory for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

He knows that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Bakersfield) self-esteem and sense of meaning are totally based on maintaining his position. This knowledge has propelled him into becoming the most important and powerful member of the House Republican caucus.

Gaetz’s power will only be reduced when McCarthy can say protecting his position as speaker is not as important to maintaining his self-esteem as protecting our democracy and upholding our Constitution.

Advertisement

Sadly, McCarthy is not there yet.

Sidney Weissman, Highland Park, Ill.

..

To the editor: With a pending government shutdown, the House GOP pushes instead to start an impeachment inquiry because of “corruption” in the Biden family. Meanwhile, there’s no mention of the $2 billion that Trump’s son-in-law got from an investment fund led by the Saudi crown prince months after Trump left office.

No credible facts have emerged to support this impeachment inquiry. Instead, we get ugly politics, the nation be damned. Greed and stupidity abound.

Eileen McDargh Elvins, Dana Point

..

To the editor: In the same way that Trump benefits from his indictments, Biden needed a boost in the polls, and this should do the trick. After months of investigations finding nothing, this is just a fishing expedition, some wishful thinking and a big waste of time.

Republicans in the House are also about to shut down the government and are passing extremist bills that have no chance in the Senate.

The MAGA party, formerly known as GOP, is showing why it has no business taking back power in Washington.

Mark McIntyre, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The incredible stupidity of the MAGA GOP continues to amaze me.

Just suppose it brings articles of impeachment to the floor of the House. If the Democrats were really cagey, they would all vote yes and send the articles to the Senate.

Then Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) could really pull a fast one. He could announce that all the Democrats would vote to convict.

What the MAGA crowd hasn’t figured out yet is the end result: President Harris.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks