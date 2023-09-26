Letters to the Editor: To protect scientists, vote snake oil salesmen out of office and improve education

To the editor: I would like to thank Peter Hotez for his important work in vaccine science and his excellent opinion piece. Our leaders must not only defend scientists; they must ensure a greater emphasis on science education in our public schools. Many of us are alive today because of the remarkable innovations in vaccine development, yet even some educated people are doubtful about the efficacy and necessity of vaccination programs. Keep up the good work, Dr. Hotez!

George Ljubenkov, San Pedro

To the editor: Does the state of our healthcare depend on the color of our state?

Analyses by Peter Hotez and his colleagues show that red state outcomes fared worse than blue states in the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated Americans died needlessly.

Since Donald Trump and the Republican Party turned the pandemic into an anti-mask and anti-vaccine testing ground for political gain, red state politicians have only become more brazen in misleading their constituents.

Our scientific community has been subjected to death threats by supporters of these politicians and their wealthy donors, who have turned Americans against science, and against their own health.

Dr. Hotez is asking universities and the U.S. government to support the scientific community. We, the voters, must do our part as well, by voting these political snake oil salesmen out of office. They have shown they are not interested in the public’s welfare, but only in their own political power.

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles

To the editor: The main culprit behind the decline in respect for scientific research rests at the feet of the education community.

Many citizens lack a basic understanding of the scientific method and sadly rely on charlatans in the media and elsewhere for analysis. This decline is further exacerbated by a dearth of critical analysis among the populace.

While attending elementary school in the 1950s I was saddened by the number of classmates in braces and using crutches after contracting polio. Fortunately, the vaccine saved millions from this sickness.

Let’s prevent a potential tragedy by strengthening the ability of our people to make informed decisions.

Bill Williams, Porter Ranch

To the editor: Peter Hotez is preaching to the choir. He bemoans the anti-vaccination conservatives who straddle the line between ignorance and evil, pushing fake science and demonizing true science. But he publishes his opinions in the Los Angeles Times, where one can scarcely find anyone who doesn’t already hold the same opinions. He needs to be more confrontational in the media outlets that are publishing the lies and inflammatory claims.

It would be great to have some governmental power of oversight to counteract right-wing propaganda, but that’s unlikely to happen in our current political climate. And governmental anti-propaganda measures raise some constitutional issues, anyway. I think that this is a fight that must instead be waged by the scientists and their allies.

Mark Hunter, La Cañada