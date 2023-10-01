Letters to the Editor: Biden’s age isn’t the problem. The lack of Democratic contenders is

To the editor: The anxiety over whether President Biden should run for relection because of his age focuses on the wrong issue. Simply put, Biden is being selfish and shortsighted. (“Is age really just a number? Not when it comes to Biden and Trump,” column, Sept. 27)

The continuity of any business depends on succession planning. Smart CEOs have at least one person in the wings, ready to step into the role in the event they leave. If a baseball team starts to fade, the fans do not decry the lack of a single relief pitcher; they look at the strategy and strength of the bench.

If only the Democrats would learn.

Hillary Clinton was the anointed candidate for the eight years of former President Obama’s administration. The Democrats never bothered to build an array of credible candidates, should the party have needed an alternative.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the obvious contender, but she does not poll well. It is a sorry situation when the question is, “Well, who else is there?” There should be five, and Biden can look in the mirror to find the root of the problem.

Douglas Hileman, Valley Glen

To the editor: Trump’s energy and relative “youthfulness” (compared to Biden) do not stem from anything natural or typical in human physiology. He isn’t a “young buck itching for a good fight.”

Trump’s vigor stems from a malignant narcissism that will feed, fire and fuel Trump to the end. It will be the last aspect of Trump to die.

Julie Atherton, Tustin

To the editor: I am heartened to read Steve Lopez’s column about age and the presidential election. Finally, someone is wise enough to change the conversation about aging and see it through a new pair of glasses.

Our culture and the media equate age with decrepitude and senility instead of wisdom, integrity and diplomacy.

Biden is a grown-up, not an old man, and he deserves our respect.

Harriet Rossetto, Palm Desert

To the editor: As Lopez’s latest column addresses the issue of Biden’s age, I’m reminded of Mae West’s observation that “it’s not the men in my life that count, it’s the life in my men.”

There’s lots of life in Biden, whatever his age.

Spencer Grant, Laguna Niguel