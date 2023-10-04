Letters to the Editor: Message to ‘moderate’ Republicans: Make Hakeem Jeffries speaker

To the editor: The Republican ranks in the House include 18 representatives from districts that President Biden won in 2020, including five in California. Many of them claim to be moderates and have tried to separate themselves — in appearance, if not reality — from the clowns who brought down former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).

The truth is that even if they were moderates, by giving the GOP its slim majority in the House, they empowered the crazies who effectively control the Republican caucus.

If these representatives want to prove their alleged moderation and end the pointless chaos engulfing Congress, they should vote for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for speaker.

Jeffries would still face a Republican majority, but the House might be able to function as a rational part of government if the far right of the MAGA party isn’t allowed to retain veto power.

Mitchell Zimmerman, Palo Alto

To the editor: I am not a fan of McCarthy, especially since he called for an impeachment inquiry of President Biden without any evidence as a way to retaliate for former President Trump’s two impeachments and mollify Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and his allies.

However, McCarthy was well aware that if he negotiated with Democrats to keep the government operating, he would be putting his speakership on the line. He chose to support the welfare of millions of his fellow citizens when he could have easily remained silent and in the the good graces of the far right.

In the past, McCarthy had antagonized Democrats to such an extent that he could not count on their support and basically sacrificed his future political career. This may well be one one of McCarthy’s finest moments.

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach

To the editor: This is sad for America but symptomatic of a system in which extremists on both sides of the aisle are driving the agenda of their parties.

The American people are thoroughly fed up with “leaders” who are more focused on Ukraine’s borders than our own. U.S. participation in wars across the world has significantly contributed to our $33-trillion national debt. This is stoking inflation at a time when ordinary Americans are suffering in East Palestine, Ohio, and Lahaina, Hawaii.

Americans are waking up. Ousting McCarthy is a sign of many more dramatic events to come as Americans take back their country and elect truly patriotic leaders who will put America first.

Michael Pravica, Henderson, Nev.

To the editor: Gaetz. Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy. All rich Republicans acting out before the cameras, while the rest of the team cowers in frozen silence.

Really, folks, is this the best you’ve got?

I respectfully invite my Republican friends to join the Democrats, where the grown-ups live.

Mary St. John Melgun, Laguna Woods

To the editor: Gaetz and seven other Republicans ousted McCarthy for compromising with the Democrats in keeping the government open.

And then Gaetz and the other seven Republicans turned around and effectively compromised with the Democrats to dump McCarthy.

Siegrun Freyss, Los Angeles

To the editor: I have a modest proposal for the Republication Party.

To modernize and more accurately depict the self-reverential “Grand Old Party,” dump the elephant and adopt the clown car.

Jim Rothman, Studio City