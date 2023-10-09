Letters to the Editor: The demand for more electricity is huge. How California can unleash generation

An electric vehicle charges at a Tesla station in Westlake Village in May.

To the editor: The transportation sector is experiencing the same increasing electricity infrastructure demand that affects the industrial sector, the agricultural sector and other areas. One roadblock to answering this call is the massive backlog of clean energy projects that are navigating permits. (“The race is on for more EV charging stations at stores, offices and apartments,” Sept. 25)

The group Citizens’ Climate Lobby, of which I am member, has permit reform as one of its four areas of focus. We have a wealth of information available about policy approaches that would reduce delays and costs.

Another roadblock is electrical utility resistance to increased solar power generation.

Advertisement

The proposed California initiative for 2024 called the Renewable Energy Acceleration Law would allow for hyper-local solar electricity generation on unproductive or fallowed farmland and distribution within a two-mile radius. This bypasses the electrical grid completely, boosts power production and creates profitable small-farm producers. It also lowers utility expenses, the risk of blackouts and air pollution.

The impact on electrical generation can be huge, and none too soon.

Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Thirty minutes to charge your electric vehicle is wonderful. But how about five minutes? As when you’re on the 5 Freeway between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

What if you could pull up to a battery replacement station and wait a few minutes while a machine swaps out your spent battery pack with a fully charged one?

It wouldn’t take any longer than it does to fill your gas tank.

Advertisement

Russ Woody, Studio City

..

To the editor: I was pleased to see one of The Times’ best EV stories written by your commercial real estate writer rather than an energy or transportation reporter.

Electric vehicles are indeed taking over, and for them to do so in a time frame relevant to ensuring humanity doesn’t feel the worst of climate change, we need to accelerate this transformation dramatically.

A silver lining to this process is jobs. Lots of good jobs. According to the nonprofit Rewiring America, 1 million more electricians are needed to “make updates such as installing solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicle charging stations to help the country meet its climate goals.”

What is your part in this? Never buy a new gas car again. It’s that simple.

Paul Scott, Santa Monica

The writer is co-founder of the electric vehicle advocacy group Plug In America.