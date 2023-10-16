Letters to the Editor: Ronald Reagan’s ‘government is the problem’ was a self-fulfilling prophecy

President Reagan delivers his State of the Union speech to Congress on Jan. 25, 1984.

To the editor: It is not surprising that Republicans are attacking the management of elections. (“Election officials are quitting in droves. Here’s why you should care,” column, Oct. 10)

Ever since former President Reagan declared that government was the problem, the orthodox Republican view has been that government does not work, an idea that rapidly becomes government cannot work.

So, Republicans have worked hard to ensure that government does not work. Indeed, chaos is what they do well.

Keith Price, Los Angeles

To the editor: Columnist Mark Z. Barabak talks of the challenges of learning the job of an election official. Electronic voting machines and so on.

Gee, if we return to paper ballots and have human beings counting the ballots, the learning curve is shortened immensely. Perhaps returning to paper is the answer.

Jeffrey Littell, Costa Mesa

