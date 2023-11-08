Letters to the Editor: Trump’s bizarre testimony in New York shows why he should never have power

Former President Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial in New York on Nov. 6, 2023.

To the editor: To me, the most damaging thing former President Trump said during his testimony Monday in his New York fraud trial was his statement, “‘Intend’ doesn’t mean we will do it.” He said this when asked about language in the Mar-a-Lago deed that he and the club “intend to forever extinguish their right to develop or use the property for any purpose other than club use.”

As a retired attorney, I can say that statements of intent in contracts (and legislation) are one of the main criteria used to interpret how the contract is to be implemented in the event of any ambiguity.

But more importantly, Trump’s facile rejection of a contractual commitment, apparently from the very moment he signed off on it, shows once again why he is unsuitable for any position of power over any other person.

Nothing he promises to do can be relied upon; everything is subject to change if it suits his desires. No wonder he didn’t feel any obligation to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” as stated in his oath of office, when his followers attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stephanie Scher, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am so sick of Democrats and the media obsessing over President Biden’s age. Yes, he is in his 80s and is slowing down physically, but mentally he seems totally competent when he speaks and makes decisions.

Contrast Biden with the slightly younger Trump, who lately has been incoherent, rambling, confused and focused on vengeance rather than policy issues. What competent defendant orally abuses the judge from the witness stand?

Where are the newspaper articles and cable coverage on the former president’s mental state?

Carlton Martz, Redlands

To the editor: Your print edition headline refers to an “irate Trump.” What other kind of Trump is there?

Ralph Tropf, Los Angeles