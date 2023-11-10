Letters to the Editor: House Speaker Mike Johnson has more than a few weird traits

To the editor: Robin Abcarian points out only a few very weird traits of House Speaker Mike Johnson, a grossly unqualified, inexperienced, intellectually rigid representative who I wouldn’t trust to watch my cat, if I had one, let alone lead the most powerful and wealthy nation on earth. It’s not just absurd, it’s grossly negligent to put him second in line to the presidency, which is what so-called Republicans seem to be after to transition the U.S. to a quasi-dictatorial state.

The immediate threat is the possibility that Johnson’s son, and the monitoring program, will have access to Johnson’s data. By now we know even the highest elected officials fail to confine their communications to their government server. Really, do we need yet another dysfunctional, inexperienced nutcase in high office?

Pamela Horner, San Clemente