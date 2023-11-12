Letters to the Editor: Kids are using the f-word. Civility is declining. Coincidence?

Kindergartners line up for class after recess in Pomona in May.

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian, while touting her own habit of routinely swearing like a sailor, extols her readers on how cute and healthy it is that her live-in, minor niece now emulates her by doing likewise.

In support of the alleged health benefits of swearing, Abcarian relies principally on the opinions of a British scientist trained in artificial intelligence and robotics, while contrary viewpoints are essentially dismissed as quaint.

I guess this makes sense to those who subscribe to the view that long-established societal norms and expectations should give way if they disrupt an individual’s ability to act out as they choose when expressing their feelings and unburdening themselves.

I suggest, however, that Abcarian look around at the incivility and violence in the society we now inhabit and ask herself if there might not be a legitimate, contrary view.

Russ Swartz, Granada Hills

To the editor: Abcarian’s column reminded me of the day I was on “yard duty” as a preschool teacher. Tricycles where whizzing past me when I heard an angry 3-year-old exclaim at another child, “You cut me off, you SOB!”

I walked over to the child and said, “Whoa, you are angry.” He replied, “Yeah, he’s driving one of those SOBs.” Keeping my face straight, I said, “Oh, you mean those SUVs?” To which he said, “Yeah, those big SOBs.”

As Abcarian points out, using the ability to communicate your feelings rather than resorting to violence is always a plus. At the preschool we reminded the children to use their words, even their angry words. If an occasional swear word popped out, we went with the feeling behind it and encouraged the angriest child to explain why they were so upset

If they didn’t know all the words yet, we would help. The use of language, even colorful language, is an acquired skill.

Genie Saffren, Los Angeles

To the editor: Abcarian wants us to give a pass to toddlers who use the f-word because, according to things she’s read, it’s good for them, as it releases stress and gets the point across.

Well, isn’t that special.

Are their future teachers going to feel the same way when they cuss in their classrooms? Are their future employers just not going to notice their language when they go to job interviews?

I think Abcarian needs to think this through a little more carefully.

Phil Hyman, Van Nuys