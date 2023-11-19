Letters to the Editor: 10 Freeway shutdown shows L.A. needs to try something besides car dependence

Car traffic crawls on the street near the site of a fire that shut down the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

To the editor: The damage and temporary closure of the 10 Freeway south of downtown Los Angeles are blessings in disguise. (“10 Freeway to reopen by Tuesday, much earlier than originally thought,” Nov. 16)

It’s an opportunity for more Angelenos to take advantage of our growing public transportation system.

It’s a chance for more bus-only lanes to quickly be installed in the region, so people using transit do not have to sit in traffic along with people in single-occupant vehicles.

It’s a chance to do a quick-build bike network, so more and more people can safely cycle to their destinations, as we see happening in cities all over the globe, especially the most livable ones.

Advertisement

Climate change is here! The Olympics are coming! Let’s use this freeway shutdown as a catalyst to make our region far less car dependent.

Andrea Spatz, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Most Angelenos have two legs and four wheels, and those of us who use the 10 Freeway are having to navigate by new rules.

Wouldn’t this be an amazing opportunity to run public service announcements promoting civic kindness by asking drivers, now more than ever, to use their turn signals, learn how to merge two lanes in a zipper pattern, pay attention to freeway onramp traffic merges, observe traffic lights, learn and respect the rights of bicyclists, and avoid blocking intersections?

Paula Glosserman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Although I appreciate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call to quickly reopen the damaged portion of the 10 Freeway as well as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s provision of federal funds, I note public officials have not been so forthcoming in responding to disasters on the critical Pacific Surfliner rail link.

Advertisement

Sections of our beautiful Amtrak line between San Diego and San Luis Obispo continue to be closed for months on end while our rail corridor falls into the sea. Unlike the 10, its repairs are not spared expedited environmental review.

The speedy repair of the 10 proves Californians really still can build impressive infrastructure if we maintain the political will and public vision.

The only long-term solution to highway congestion is investment in passenger rail infrastructure, yet our leaders seem to be speaking with their actions, not with their words.

Thomas Busse, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Instead of Caltrans leasing space under freeways to private companies, use these spaces to set up housing for our homeless population.

Seems like a good alternative to the “not in my backyard” pushback often encountered to housing projects.

Brian Choynake, Los Angeles