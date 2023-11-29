Letters to the Editor: Want safer roads? Demand that the LAPD write more traffic tickets

Cyclists ride on the 110 Freeway during an event that temporarily opened the highway to all road users except car drivers on Oct. 29.

To the editor: Michael Schneider’s op-ed article, “L.A. doesn’t need ‘Watch your speed’ signs. It needs safer roads,” missed a big solution — traffic tickets. You can’t fully discuss traffic fatalities without dealing with the lack of law enforcement.

For more than a year, my neighbors and I have tried unsuccessfully to get the Los Angeles Police Department and our City Council member to get us some help to stop the drivers who speed and ignore stop signs along the streets near us in Venice. No change has resulted from our efforts.

People will drive any way they can get away with, if they can go unpunished. It’s time to punish.

Jack Schwartz, Venice

To the editor: While some roads could be redesigned or striped to slow traffic, the much more feasible way to address speeding is to limit the speed of vehicles.

That technology has existed for decades and could be relatively inexpensively implemented. The cost would be vastly offset by the reduction in injuries and death.

There is no valid reason a private or commercial vehicle needs to reach 100 mph. This is purely basic common sense, and everybody knows it, but it is obviously not a priority in our car-first culture.

Wes Correll, Irvine