Letters to the Editor: Is commuting across L.A. by e-bike really doable for most people?

Cyclists and pedestrians fill part of the 110 Freeway in northeast L.A. during Arroyfest, when the Arroyo Seco Parkway was opened to all road users except motorists on Oct. 29.

To the editor: I have a few points in response to Paul Thornton’s support for more cycling infrastructure such as fully protected bike lanes so electric bikes can become the commuting tool of the future.

First, he said his 23-mile commute home took 80 minutes. Assuming he stopped for traffic lights, he was traveling more than 20 mph when he was moving. That is not biking speed. He is essentially riding a slow motorcycle in bike lanes.

That is not safe, and mixing more of these high-speed e-bikes with normal pedal-powered bikes is bound to cause conflict.

Second, a nice, leisurely bike ride when the weather is nice is probably doable. What about when it gets cold or rainy? How nice will that be?

Finally, if people like Thornton want to ride e-bikes, have at it. But don’t take lanes away from the many who need them for the benefit of the few who consider cars evil. We should not be forced to subscribe to your ideology.

Tom Fournier, Rolling Hills Estates

To the editor: E-bikes are a grin-inducing game changer. I had that same realization as Thornton after buying a well-designed e-bike this summer with the goal of reducing half my car trips.

A few years ago, the bike racks at the high school where I teach at were empty. Now they are full of e-bikes. Many of these kids are very novice and irresponsible teen riders, but they too see the possibilities for reduced car travel.

E-bikes aren’t lazy bikes; they are a real, actionable mobility choice, and for many of my students, they represent the same freedom that older generations found in cars. I’m happy to concede that there are regulatory concerns with e-bikes, and we should have discussions about them.

But what’s truly missing is the infrastructure. E-bikes aren’t an answer for everyone, but they will become a safe option for significantly more riders if we have confidence-inspiring bike routes.

I bet we could get some really nice cycling infrastructure in place faster and for less than the $2 billion spent to widen the 405 Freeway in Orange County.

Brendan Karg, Torrance

To the editor: Thornton’s article gives the reasons why I stopped riding my bicycle years ago — the rising number of traffic deaths in Los Angeles. Furthermore, with the changes that aging brings, at 66 I am losing some of the physical capabilities and nerve needed to navigate L.A. traffic by bicycle.

To reduce my carbon footprint and fight air pollution, I ride buses and trains. Riding a bicycle in daylight is concerning enough, but the dangers are greatly compounded in the rain or at night.

When riding transit in the rain, I carry an umbrella and galoshes. At night I use extra care and shine a flashlight around me for visibility.

I rode Metro’s trains and buses in the dark ages during the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately after when drug use and chaos were rampant. Metro has since done the heavy lifting to make the riding experience far better.

I do not know if I will ever go back to riding a bicycle in Los Angeles, but I continue to ride buses and trains.

Matthew Hetz, Los Angeles