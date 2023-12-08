Letters to the Editor: Norman Lear was a TV genius, an American patriot and a humanitarian

Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla Gibbs in Los Angeles in 2021.

To the editor: With so many accolades being expressed for Norman Lear, truly a towering figure in transforming the direction of TV shows in the 1970s to address the differences within American society, we should not forget his contributions in the years to follow. (“Norman Lear, who revolutionized prime-time TV with ‘All in the Family,’ dies,” Dec. 6)

He was a visionary in his formation of People for the American Way, an organization working to inspire and defend democracy so everyone can enjoy freedom.

Unknown to many, he was also an instrumental figure in promoting Playing For Change, a multimedia effort to unite musicians and vocalists from diverse parts of the globe while seeking to immerse audiences in a movement to inspire, connect and bring peace to the world through music.

Lear’s imprint is huge, and few can claim to have affected as many lives as he did. He was truly a quiet giant and a genius.

Alice Lynn, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: We lost a great humanitarian. Lear gave us one of the greatest gifts — comedy covering controversial topics.

His death is a great loss, but his work will last forever.

Beverley Bender, Seal Beach

To the editor: There is no doubt that Lear was a prolific producer of cutting-edge, beautifully written comedy, “All in the Family” in particular. His character Archie Bunker was deliberately portrayed as a bigot to highlight the ignorance of such prejudice.

Sadly and ironically, a show like “All in the Family” likely could not be produced today for fear that someone might get offended.

Martin Marks, Oceanside