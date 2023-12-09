Letters to the Editor: Rodeos are ‘cultural’? Too bad — they are animal torture and deserve to be banned

To the editor: It was encouraging to read that the L.A. City Council voted unanimously to ban rodeos within Los Angeles.

Just as in Spain, with its ancient and deplorable custom of bullfighting, people will complain that their “culture” is being erased by not allowing helpless, sentient animals to be tortured, maimed and even killed, solely for the amusement of the clueless audiences at these festivals openly celebrating violence against animals.

Th City Council’s vote is a win for all the horses, cattle, goats, pigs and sheep that now — at least in Los Angeles — will no longer be subjected to unconscionable cruelty at these events.

From an uninformed spectator’s point of view, a rodeo may appear exhilarating and exciting. But behind the scenes, where the general public is not allowed, you might witness these captive, hapless animals in agony. Perhaps seeing this might do away with the hunger for this type of entertainment.

Now, while on the subject of animal cruelty, let’s see what can be done about horse racing.

Penelope A. Burley, Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.

To the editor: I attended my first — and last — rodeo when visiting family in Montana years back.

Two animals were injured that night. One, a beautiful bucking mare, was dragged away and euthanized after her front leg snapped and was left hanging by what appeared to be just hide.

Please uphold the ban on this “sport” that abuses and tortures animals.

Jane Niles, Culver City