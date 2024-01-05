Letters to the Editor: Sacramento needs to stop Central Valley water barons

Water flows from an underground well to irrigate an orchard in Visalia in 2021.

To the editor: Why would anyone expect Central Valley water barons to stop pumping groundwater just because they are draining it faster than it can be replaced? (“Their land is sinking. But Tulare Lake farm barons defy calls to cut groundwater pumping,” Dec. 27)

They obviously would rather reap current profits rather than save valuable natural resources for future generations of farmers and water drinkers. They also don’t seem to worry that the sinking ground level, caused by their pumping, is affecting infrastructure.

This is where the government comes in. The barons will not regulate themselves. Only the government can alter current practices for the good of current and future generations.

Now, let’s see if our legislators have the courage to make the important decisions regarding water usage that will not be popular with their Central Valley donors.

Michael Zapf, Oak Park

To the editor: Thank you for the well-researched article on colossal groundwater over-drafting by large landowners in the San Joaquin Valley. Finally the state is putting Tulare Lake basin agribusiness conglomerates on “probation.”

This, after over-drafting by them has caused land to sink 6 feet in places, damaged roads and infrastructure, dried up domestic wells and destroyed levies — with California taxpayers picking up the repair bills.

It’s clear that local water agencies, charged with formulating a plan to deal with the problems of land subsidence, have utterly failed, instead operating at the behest of growers. So, businesses like J.G. Boswell Co., the behemoth in the area, can continue siphoning up the increasingly rare resource of groundwater.

Fran Davis, Goleta

To the editor: Thank you for highlighting the critical problem of over-pumping groundwater leading to subsidence.

What percentage of the almonds and pistachios grown in the San Joaquin Valley are sold overseas? Over-pumping and land subsidence seem like even more of a problem if the profligate use of water is not being used to feed people in this country.

Sarah Bottjer, Los Angeles