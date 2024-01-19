Letters to the Editor: Will Steve Garvey bump a Democrat from California’s November ballot?

Steve Garvey, seen with the San Diego Padres in 1984 at the end of his baseball career, is now running for Senate.

To the editor: One of the things that makes our democracy great is a citizen’s opportunity to run for public office. Many of our senators and representatives come from the fields of law, education and business, while a large number have worked their way up from local and state government. (“Steve Garvey is banking on Dodgers and Padres fans to boost his Republican Senate run,” Jan. 14)

Occasionally, as with former Dodgers great Steve Garvey running for California’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican, movie stars and sports heroes throw their hats into the ring.

There are reasons to question Garvey’s qualifications, but foremost among them is that he is running against two of the most popular, hardworking members of the House. Already I am having great difficulty choosing between Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Katie Porter (D-Irvine).

Because the top two vote-getters from the March primary advance to November, the three well-qualified Democratic veterans (Schiff, Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland) could split the vote, giving the second position in November to Garvey.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: Garvey says he voted for former President Trump twice and that Trump was the best choice on the ballot in 2016 and 2020. He said there were “good things Trump did,” but he won’t identify them. And he said he doesn’t have an opinion on who is responsible for the violent pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Right. More of the same from a Republican politician afraid to offend Trump but trying to act as if he’s not in the MAGA wing.

Perhaps one day the Republicans will return to being a party with values that respects facts. But until they get the message that coddling and enabling MAGA cult members will continue to cause them to lose elections, it should be every citizen’s duty to pitch in and help them lose decisively.

I liked you as a ballplayer, Mr. Garvey, but take a position on the truth and stick to it, or you won’t get to first base with Californians.

Gary Stockdale, Los Angeles

To the editor: Garvey was a phenomenal baseball player and had a great career. Now that he’s in the political arena, things are different.

I can’t help but think of the political career of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) He is another successful sports figure who has turned into a disaster as a senator.

So, I am simply asking all voters to be wary — heroism in sports doesn’t guarantee the same in politics.

Jim Shahan, Oak Park

To the editor: Why waste so much coverage on Garvey’s Senate run?

I have not missed a single election since I turned 18, yet I had never heard of some has-been baseball player from before I was even born — that is, until The Times began with the free publicity.

Who even cares? Today’s Dodgers have a better chance not disappointing in October than Garvey has of winning in California.

Michael Smallberg, Menlo Park, Calif.