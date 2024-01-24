Letters to the Editor: In mocking Nikki Haley’s name, Trump is being racist. Again

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., on Jan. 17, 2024.

To the editor: As The Times reports, former President Trump’s concoction of a heritage-mocking nickname for a rival is nothing new. Before aiming the racist label “Nimbra” at fellow GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley (who was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa), he infamously and repeatedly stressed former President Obama’s middle name, Hussein.

Reference to a president’s middle name is rare; the most familiar example may be with George W. Bush’s middle initial, commonly used to distinguish him from his father.

Still, Trump long has emphasized Obama’s middle name, striving to bolster the bogus “birther” theory, and to link him to notorious Iraqi autocrat Saddam Hussein.

Next time Trump does that, I hope he’ll be asked to specify Bush’s middle name. In my experience, few MAGA Republicans know that it’s Walker.

Christine Hagel, Orcutt, Calif.

To the editor: As I watch the former president’s antics — such as calling people names, whining about being picked on, lying, being disruptive, etc. — I’m reminded of a deceased friend’s phrase for such action: “sadly lacking in the social graces.”

I wonder how many of his supporters would tolerate such behavior in their children.

Joseph Pflager, Maumee, Ohio

To the editor: Our politicians should be models for our children, who learn from observing the behavior of adults in positions of authority.

A candidate’s demeaning of women, war heroes, immigrants, other politicians, military leaders, people of color and certain religions should concern parents. Persisting in lies for personal gain and knowingly putting people in danger should also be alarming to parents.

When making a voting decision, consider the message you are sending your child. You are the most important model for your child, and showing support for politicians who model these behaviors will only perpetuate them as your child grows.

Ronald Kotkin, Laguna Beach