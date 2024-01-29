Letters to the Editor: An app to fuel my car? California’s EV charging system is a mess

To the editor: Broken equipment isn’t the only problem with public electric-vehicle chargers. Broken business models and broken software also contribute to slow uptake of these cars. (“Broken chargers, lax oversight: How California’s troubled EV charging stations threaten emission goals,” Jan. 24)

Most charger companies require signing up for their service, which can’t be done on the spot. Then you have to clutter your phone with their bug-filled proprietary smartphone app. Some companies want you to prepay for the electricity. PowerFlex, widely used by L.A. County, is a major offender on these fronts.

Imagine driving into a gas station and discovering that you can’t fill your tank until you register and download an app, and then you have to “load your account” with far more (nonrefundable) money than the amount of fuel you need. And after that, the pump doesn’t work. I don’t think most consumers would be happy.

The state should require all suppliers (including Tesla) to offer charging on a no-signup, pay-as-you-go basis, just like gas stations.

Geoff Kuenning, Claremont

..

To the editor: The problem of unreliable publicly subsidized EV charging stations demonstrates what happens when politicians in Washington or Sacramento jump on a bandwagon, spending huge sums of our money while racing ahead of technological development.

It’s just another example that “throwing money” at a problem, so easy to do when it isn’t your own, is not a prudent course of action.

Arthur Black, Fullerton

..

To the editor: I bought a Chevrolet Bolt EUV in May 2023 and immediately installed a home charger. Last December we took it on its first long-haul trip to Northern California, and we experienced the pain of public charging.

In Paso Robles there was one fast-charging station, and it was the Wild West. The station in Carmel required signing up for ChargePoint, which required entering the car’s VIN, make and model (in the rain). In Berkeley, I had to call Electrify America for the chargers to be reset remotely.

Traveling beyond your car’s range requires a massive amount of patience and a willingness to spend time and money consuming coffee as you wait, and wait, and wait.

Wendy Winter, Altadena

..

To the editor: I recently bought a Bolt EUV as my daily driver. The practical range is 150 miles, taking into account that you should charge to only 80% capacity and not run the batteries down below 20%.

This range suits my driving needs at least 95% of the time. I was able to reduce the cost of installing a home charger thanks to utility rebates, so I do not have to rely on public chargers.

When I need to go somewhere beyond the range of my Bolt, I take my Corvette. I enjoy both rides.

Robert Paris, Granada Hills

..

To the editor: When I first purchased my EV, I could pull up to the closest Electrify America charging station in Woodland Hills and reliably find at least one available charger. Now I find all chargers in use and a line of at least six cars waiting.

I observe the same phenomenon as I travel around the state. When EVs from other car makers start being able to use the Tesla network, the same thing is going to happen with those chargers.

Yes, reliability is an issue, but the real problem is that the rate at which fast chargers are being built is nowhere near sufficient for the rate of EV sales. We should have twice the number we have now and be building them at an equivalent rate.

This is our new transportation infrastructure. Perhaps every corner gas station should be required to install some chargers.

John Sherwood, Topanga