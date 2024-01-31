Letters to the Editor: Why Jose Huizar’s corruption is so devastating to the people he served

Jose Huizer, seen as an L.A. City Council member in 2018, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

To the editor: Gustavo Arellano’s column on former L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar’s 13-year prison sentence resonated with me deeply. While Arellano’s headline claims he’s lost empathy for Mr. Huizar, it’s clear he has not. Neither have I.

When I was a principal on the Eastside, Huizar supported our school and my leadership efforts. First as a school board member and later as a City Council member, Huizar helped me succeed in bringing several important projects to fruition when others lost interest.

Like Arellano, I feel disappointed, saddened and even a bit duped by the choices of our compadre. But Arellano shows us that we can have empathy for Huizar while agreeing that he must be held accountable.

Beth Bythrow, Los Angeles

To the editor: City Hall’s largest corruption scandal in almost 100 years came to a somber and anticlimactic end with Huizar’s prison sentence.

Huizar’s lawyers stated that he was in denial that his wheeling and dealing was criminal and described his activity as business as usual in City Hall, a claim that council President Paul Krekorian called “complete rubbish.”

In recent years, four council members have been arrested for corruption, and three were recorded making racist statements in a discussion on redistricting. It seems that Krekorian is in denial about business as usual in City Hall.

The City Council has not implemented any new reforms or ethics standards for its members since Huizar’s arrest in 2020, and Los Angeles is crippled with a homelessness and affordable housing crisis.

In his pre-sentencing letter to the judge, Huizar wrote, “Do it the right way within the rules.” This is exactly why we need a set of more effective, clearly defined rules for council members, so that another scandal is avoided and we can ethically solve the homelessness and affordable housing crisis. This is the only way to restore trust in City Hall.

Ken Walsh, Los Angeles

To the editor: Arellano brings readers into the courtroom at the moment Huizar realizes things are not going well. Huizer takes time to walk over to Arellano to offer him a saludo — you see, their families are from the same area of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Arellano’s knowledge of shared history and informed cultural perspective add a human dimension to an otherwise forgettable court proceeding. As Huizar is hustled toward the elevator by his legal team, he searches the crowd for Arellano to give him a final saludo fist bump.

Stories like these written by generations of newspaper journalists such as Arellano are not easily found on the internet. Saludo to the Los Angeles Times.

Karen Neville, Palm Desert