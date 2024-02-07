Letters to the Editor: By running for Senate, is Katie Porter sacrificing her House seat to the GOP?

To the editor: While your article on the multitasking skills of Senate candidate Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) seems to praise her, I would like to remind everyone that she may be sacrificing her congressional seat to a Republican in order to become a senator.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), who comes from a solidly Democratic district, is not sacrificing his seat to a Republican. Porter’s congressional district is much more competitive and could go to the GOP, which would surely jeopardize our ability to move our government forward.

People need to think past the now and look to what could happen in government over the next several years. Joe Biden as president with the Democrats possibly in control of both houses of Congress will mean Washington can move forward on meaningful legislation.

Advertisement

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I am a life-long Democrat who is undecided as to which Senate candidate to support. The only thing I’m certain of is that I do not want to see a Schiff-Porter matchup in the general election.

That race would siphon perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars that could be better used for Democratic candidates in highly competitive congressional districts where the race will be between a Democrat and a Republican.

To that end, I will vote for Republican Steve Garvey in the primary, and for the general election I will pivot to whichever Democrat prevails on March 5.

Ron Garber, Duarte