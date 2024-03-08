Letters to the Editor: California pet-friendly rental bill is a nightmare for landlords and tenants

To the editor: I own pet-free rental apartments, and many of my tenants live there because they are afraid of dogs and dog bites. (“Bill to make more rentals pet friendly would put an end to ‘no dogs allowed,’ lawmaker says,” Feb. 22)

Many dogs bark constantly and annoy other tenants. There is also the excrement problem, seemingly both inside and outside buildings.

Furthermore, most landlord insurance policies exclude dog bites, particularly from certain breeds. So, how would owners be able to defend themselves in lawsuits if this pet-friendly rental legislation is enacted?

This bill is a nightmare for owners and existing tenants, and it should be rejected.

Richard Klug, Los Angeles

To the editor: There is no legal right to have a pet. It is a privilege, a perk of living in a society where we can afford to have our wonderful friends.

So, constraining owners and other tenants from choosing if they want pets in their buildings would be based on some made-up entitlement.

It is this type of proposal that causes some people to consider voting for a twice impeached, criminally indicted ex-president.

Joseph Taylor, Los Angeles