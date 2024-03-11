Letters to the Editor: ‘I see myself in Katie Britt’ — what liberal critics missed in the senator’s response

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7.

To the editor: Columnist Lorraine Ali’s analysis of Sen. Katie Britt’s (R-Ala.) rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address devoted no time to the meat and potatoes of her speech, to stick with Ali’s focus on the kitchen background.

Ali instead criticized what she saw as “dragg[ing] the viewers back to a time when women knew their place ... in the kitchen.” What a shallow interpretation of a speech that was nuanced, textured and far more optimistic than Biden’s angry screed.

I saw Britt’s speech very differently. I am an 81-year-old wife, mother, grandmother and recently retired college counselor. I see myself in Katie Britt, working full time at a demanding job serving her state and our country, while finding time to raise her family. She is a brave role model.

This is hardly a back-to-the-kitchen moment. It’s a tribute to today’s successful women. I applaud Britt’s service and commitment. We all should.

Victoria DeFelice, Irvine

To the editor: As a news and culture critic, Ali did her job in her usual excellent fashion. But I wish she mentioned Britt’s glaring lie.

As was reported elsewhere, the gut-wrenching story of a young girl being raped was true — except that young girl is now a grown woman who testified before Congress in 2015 about sex trafficking. She endured these horrific acts deep in Mexico, nowhere near the border, and when George W. Bush was president.

This has nothing to do with Biden or the border and everything to do with how the GOP will twist facts to keep the border front and center.

Evelyn Thompson, Woodland Hills

To the editor: After reading Ali’s article about Britt’s rebuttal to the State of the Union address, noticing in particular the description of the stage set — I mean, kitchen — I suddenly realized that “The Stepford Wives” was actually a documentary.

Craig Arnold, Long Beach