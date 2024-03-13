Letters to the Editor: Where’s Waldo — er, Kate Middleton? The royals missed a golden opportunity

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on their wedding day in 2011.

To the editor: Catherine, Princess of Wales, missed a golden opportunity by not adding an extra hand grasping a caricature of Waldo so that we could all be in on an innocent Photoshop joke. (“Doctored photo of Kate Middleton is credibility blow for royal family in crisis,” March 11)

The smiles of a happy family would not have needed to be changed.

Oliver Seely, Lakewood

To the editor: The Times covers a doctored photo of Princess Catherine and her family in exhaustive detail. The Times and other media organizations could perform a public service if they subjected former President Trump’s speeches to the same level of scrutiny and analysis.

Paul Hunt, Sierra Madre

To the editor: In our world of war, violence, crime, homelessness, famine, poverty and shootings, any time spent on the former Kate Middleton’s U.K. Mother’s Day photo is wasted and inane. All photographs have the ability to be adjusted.

Patricia Walden, North Hollywood