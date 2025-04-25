Letters to the Editor: Treatment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia is objectionable even if he isn’t innocent

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg is right in that the issue is due process and not whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia is innocent or guilty, and that this argument is “stupid” ( “Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia a criminal? Great question,” April 22). But Goldberg makes his own “stupid” argument when he says, “by insisting that he is an innocent man, Democrats are implying that if he were not innocent, what the Trump administration has done to him would be unobjectionable.” I, and I will go out on a limb and include fellow Democrats, am implying nothing of the sort whereas Goldberg is inferring something without basis.

Jeffrey Teets, Lakewood

..

To the editor: Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia a criminal? He hasn’t been charged with a crime, let alone convicted. Nor, contrary to false assertions by President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security, has he been shown to be a member of a violent gang.

Given this, far greater questions are: Why did the U.S. send Abrego Garcia to a notorious prison? And why has the Trump administration not even tried — in open defiance of a Supreme Court order — to act decently and facilitate his release?

David Michels, Encino

..

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s article on Kilmar Abrego Garcia hits all the right notes; this person is innocent until proven guilty. Trump, on the other hand, pardoned nearly 1,600 insurrectionists, most of whom were either found or pleaded guilty. They’re the ones who committed heinous crimes against our rule of law and were rightfully convicted.

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica