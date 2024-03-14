Have a view on the homelessness crisis? Tell us what you think

Homelessness is arguably Los Angeles’ most intractable problem. Many solutions have been proposed and tried, and yet the population of unhoused residents in L.A. County has steadily climbed from nearly 47,000 in 2016 to more than 75,000 as of the last count.

That increase has engendered a widespread sense of anger and desperation that can often cross partisan lines.

It’s this persistent desperation that makes Angelenos feel unheard. We want to provide space for a productive conversation on this issue, especially among people who feel that their views are ignored — including homeowners, renters and unhoused residents.

What do you want L.A. city and county leaders to know and what do you think they should do?

The Times’ Opinion section is starting a new feature seeking diverse and divergent views on key issues from readers. We welcome your participation by sending a letter to letters@latimes.com that we will consider for publication. You can also use our online form for submitting letters. Please include your first and last name, your city of residence and your contact information.

— Paul Thornton, letters editor