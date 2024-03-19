Letters to the Editor: L.A. golfers knew something was fishy with the city’s reservation system

A golfer putts his ball at the city-owned Wilson Golf Course in Los Angeles on March 15.

To the editor: I have, without success, been trying for years to book tee times at Los Angeles’ municipal golf courses by diligently waking at 5:55 a.m., nine days in advance, to log onto the city’s reservation system at the earliest possible moment. I have never succeeded getting a tee time at a desirable course. (“Brokers are buying up precious tee times at L.A. city golf courses. Golfers are desperate and outraged,” March 16)

Many golfers to whom I have spoken over the years have all suspected some kind of shenanigans. I have complained directly to Rick Reinschmidt, the city golf manager, who reassured me that there are no bots and no special internal mechanisms by which brokers can obtain and then sell desirable tee times.

But when I have asked players how they obtained their reservations, I have been advised that they use a broker.

Your article detailing the existence of these Korean brokers clearly establishes that Reinschmidt needs to stop them from gaming the system. If Reinschmidt won’t do so, then it’s up to the Korean community to take action.

Faye Lee, Los Angeles

To the editor: Thank you for finally shining the light on this situation. Unfortunately, I believe this problem is more deeply rooted than a few Korean brokers.

I have lost track of the number of times I have tried booking a tee time, within 10 seconds after 6 a.m., only to find nothing available until after 2 p.m. nine days into the future.

Since each booking requires using a valid player card number, I have trouble believing that this problem is caused by a few lone Korean agents. At the very least, it seems as if somebody is using a bot.

Whenever my group does get an early-morning tee time — which is desirable, since a round of golf often lasts longer than four hours — we see the same group in front of us. This is not a coincidence.

Thanks for exposing this.

Kevin Minihan, Los Angeles

To the editor: I suggest a new mandate — tying golf reservations to individuals via an identity card, such as a driver license or other state ID, to be displayed when checking in for the round.

This wipes out brokers.

Peter Preksto, Minco, Okla.