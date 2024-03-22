Letters to the Editor: Hey, UC, who has ever thought, ‘I sure wish I had taken more algebra’?

To the editor: In all my years of undergraduate and graduate studies, I can’t remember ever thinking, “Gee, I sure wish I had taken more algebra in high school.” (“UC stirs furious debate over what high school math skills are needed to succeed in college,” March 19)

Unless one is a math or science major, this extra high school course has no value except to weed out students who are not STEM majors.

As I read the news and look at what is happening in our country, I suggest to those who decide admissions requirements at the University of California system would be better off requiring more courses in world history, government and those that teach critical thinking. Those skills might help students a lot more in the voting booth (and hence the future of our country) than advanced algebra.

Barbara Rosen, Fullerton

To the editor: Let the data speak.

Early on, provide grade school students and parents with an itemized list of specific math topics used in each college course, not just the familiar abbreviated prerequisites lists, and let that inform their high school course choices.

Such a list should make it clear that data science is simply not enough to prepare them for the very serious mathematical rigors of STEM majors and several other majors.

But not everyone has to be a STEM major. The world benefits from the arts as well as the sciences, and it would be a shame to deny college admission to a future artist or social worker who happens not to enjoy math.

So, I would definitely support allowing data science as a substitute for advanced high school math. Just provide the data necessary for students to make an informed, realistic decision about their course choices.

Nicholas Farnum, Yorba Linda