Letters to the Editor: A church where atheists can grieve? Welcome to Unitarian Universalism

To the editor: I was raised in the church, as Paul Thornton was. My father and both grandfathers were Methodist ministers. I came to question some parts of the Methodist creeds and theology, and as an adult I did not participate in organized religion — until about 10 years ago. (“Grieving without God is one thing. Grieving without God’s people is another,” Opinion, March 16)

Then I found my people in my local Unitarian Universalist congregation.

Some of our members are atheists and some come from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist backgrounds. We have members who are gay or transgender. We have a vibrant community that provides services to the unhoused and supports many local organizations through our community outreach offerings.

We also support each other in exactly the ways Thornton describes in his column, through the joys and sorrows of life.

Ann Hou, Nipomo, Calif.

..

To the editor: As a fellow atheist, I have to applaud Thornton’s journalistic courage. Even in our secular democracy, admitting to atheistic beliefs exposes one to antagonism from those who worship one deity or another.

Still, Thornton freely concedes the notable positive aspect of “faith-based communities”: In times of need, church members typically will find ample interpersonal support from fellow congregants.

That advantage serves to maintain church membership numbers, to be sure. But the seldom spoken downside is that a common faith tends to generate groupthink, which too often abides anti-democratic political maneuvering.

However much that downside may have induced Thornton to leave the church, I don’t know. But I’m glad he found comfort from its members in his time of sorrow.

Rona Dolgin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I grew up Catholic with all that entails — communion, confession and coma-inducing services. But when I was 15 I’d had enough.

Now I have two sons who are well past 15 and were never brought up in any religion. My only regret is that neither had something to reject when they were 15.

Russ Woody, Studio City

..

To the editor: My deepest condolence to Thornton for the loss of his mother. I lost my eldest sister (kind of like a second mother) at about the same time Thornton lost his mother, and I grieve with him.

To be sure, our mothers never leave us. Their memory, love and legacy will continue to live on.

For so many people, unfortunately, the faith that shaped and molded our parents’ lives is slipping away. That is a tragedy.

In our modern post-Judeo-Christian America, more and more people are experiencing pain, anguish and hopelessness like never before.

I hope and pray that more nonreligious people find the anchor and firm foundation that had been there for our parents and past generations.

Watson Gan, San Gabriel