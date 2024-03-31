Letters to the Editor: What RFK Jr.’s vice presidential pick says about his candidacy

Nicole Shanahan waves from the podium during a campaign event for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on March 26 in Oakland.

To the editor: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must be channeling the presidential aspirations of “Succession’s” entitled Connor Roy. Does Kennedy really believe that running the federal government, which employs nearly 3 million Americans, requires no significant experience in government, administration or electoral politics?

His choice of Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential candidate revealed much with the emphasis on selecting “a young person.” In years as a practicing doctor, I cannot remember anyone asking me to make youth a priority in selecting a surgeon. Why should VP selection be different? Perhaps youthful appearances count more in the absence of substance.

Kennedy’s interest may relate more to Shanahan’s billionaire spouse and her $4 million contribution to the infamous Super Bowl ad that other Kennedys saw as a disgrace. RFK Jr. may be selling an image of change, but “follow the money” is classic “politics as usual.”

Daniel Stone, Los Angeles

To the editor: Someday, there it may be, frozen in time, the effigy for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Here lies the man who helped cinch Donald Trump’s win in 2024.” Sometimes hubris is a dangerous thing.

Linda Cooper, Studio City