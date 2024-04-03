Letters to the Editor: America’s immigration hypocrisy is shown in the Baltimore bridge disaster

Rubble from the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore remains on March 26 days after a container ship collided with it.

To the editor: Thanks to Lorraine Ali for her thoughtful column about the immigrant workers who died in the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Yes, we are happy to have immigrants perform the jobs that are too dangerous, dirty or onerous for our delicate hands and sensibilities. But we hate them and wish they would stay out of sight.

We need immigrants who care for our old parents, watch our young children, clean our homes and tend our gardens. We may even consider them “family” as we illegally pay them under the table without reporting their wages or contributing to their Social Security.

Advertisement

But we hate them for entering illegally, if they work for someone else.

Yes, these workers who lost their lives are someone’s family members who work difficult and sometimes dangerous jobs to try and give their children a better life. We need them to make our lives comfortable and keep our country functioning.

Some say these people should “stand in line” and immigrate to the U.S. legally. Now, tell me where the line starts for construction, farm and domestic workers. You can’t, because there isn’t one.

Welcome, immigrants, to the United States — democracy or hypocrisy?

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

..

To the editor: Six immigrant workers from various countries in Latin America died on the Baltimore bridge doing construction work that, we are told, few Americans want to do.

How much were these immigrants paid? And how much would the pay have to be for Americans to do this work?

My husband is a master carpenter and has been forced over the years to take a lower wage in order to get work that would be given to immigrants. The immigrant issue is more complex than is usually discussed.

Advertisement

Karen Rogers, Cottonwood, Calif.

..

To the editor: So, maybe they are sending us their best, the brave and dedicated construction workers who will pave a bridge with traffic in the dead of night.

This is in addition to all the healthcare workers, household employees, service industry personnel, farmworkers, technical support, engineers and everyone else who is just seeking a better life, a little liberty and the ability to pursue happiness.

Lawrence Lurvey, Pasadena