Letters to the Editor: John Eastman used bad legal reasoning to threaten democracy. Disbar him

To the editor: I agree with your editorial on disbarring lawyer John Eastman. The facts against him and his cohorts are clear: Eastman convinced a team of lawyers to help him, and by extension Donald Trump, overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an effort to keep Trump in office, Eastman and other lawyers for the former president lost more than 60 court cases. Why? Because their legal analysis was so flawed even a first-year law student at Chapman University, where Eastman previously had been dean of the law school, would have rejected their appeals.

Before 2020, Eastman enjoyed a successful life and career thanks to our democratic form of government. He now must be disbarred for deliberately trying to dismantle democracy.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

To the editor: I’m puzzled as to why a man with Eastman’s knowledge and prestige would risk his reputation and give such awful advice to a president.

Ruth Persky, Los Angeles