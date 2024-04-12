Letters to the Editor: Hey, Arizona, try reducing the need for abortion by helping women and children

Protestors demonstrate at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022.

To the editor: Don’t the legislators and activists trying to ban abortion realize that the decision to seek one is extremely complex? Many arrive at their decision after considering many factors, and it’s often a heart-wrenching choice of last resort. (“Arizona’s ban on abortion sets up the swing state for an election 2024 showdown,” April 9)

Why not consider some plans that would actually reduce the number of abortions without robbing women of their rights or turning healthcare providers into criminals?

First, we need science-based, straightforward sex education in public schools to ensure that young people know the consequences of unprotected sex. Second, we need affordable, easily accessible contraception. Finally, we need to foster an open atmosphere where issues relating to reproduction can be freely discussed.

Beyond this, if we want to reduce demands for abortion, how about making life easier for those who get pregnant? Establish universal healthcare, paid leave and affordable child care for working parents. Universal preschool and after-school programs would help.

We should create a society in which women are viewed as equal citizens in every respect and free from the fear of domestic violence. If lawmakers are not willing to address these issues surrounding reproductive health, they have no right to poke their noses into the issue of abortion.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

To the editor: Was it not too many years ago when Democrats were accused of being “flip floppers”? That became a pejorative condemning people for changing their minds after consideration of a subject.

Now, it seems, Republicans in Arizona are doing the same thing after the state Supreme Court ruled that a near-total ban on abortion passed in 1864 could go into effect. They are distancing themselves from the ruling in a blatant attempt to gain votes.

Do people really have that short a memory? How come it’s OK now but it wasn’t then?

Kathleen Walker, Los Osos, Calif.

To the editor: I remain perplexed by the naivete of U.S. Supreme Court justices.

In Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. applied the doctrine of “originalism” to strike down a 50-year precedent that provided consistency on abortion for all Americans. Common sense should have informed him that placing the issue in the hands of 50 different state legislatures would result in the chaos that has ensued.

Just as the 2010 court ruling in Citizens United suggested that “independent” groups would remain separate from the campaigns they supported, the justices have demonstrated their misunderstanding of the way things work in the real world.

Noel Johnson, Glendale