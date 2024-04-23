Letters to the Editor: Should Kamala Harris step aside as Joe Biden’s running mate?

To the editor: If Vice President Kamala Harris wants to go down in history as a woman of integrity and wisdom, the first step is for her to let President Biden know that she is withdrawing as his running mate. (“The abortion debate is giving Kamala Harris a moment. But voters still aren’t sold,” April 16)

This will give Biden a chance to select his possible successor, and Harris is not that person.

She would be hailed as a hero to this country. Every loyal American would forever be grateful to her for her sacrifice. She must put her country first by withdrawing from the Democratic ticket.

Jesse Guevara, Pico Rivera

To the editor: I found the article on Harris’ lack of popularity disturbing.

Harris was an outstanding attorney general for California and served as one of California’s U.S. senators. By election day, she will have served almost four years as Biden’s right-hand woman.

I daresay her low popularity shows race- or gender-based prejudice.

Vice presidents normally work as part of a team rather than accomplishing grand projects themselves. This woman is intelligent, experienced and energetic.

Not only am I confident in voting for Biden-Harris, but God help us if the country doesn’t reelect them. As president, Donald Trump messed up in Afghanistan, denied climate change, canceled the Iran nuclear deal and provoked an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Lynne Shapiro, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Trump’s voters are passionate. Democrats cannot afford to put forth another ticket that inspires ambivalent voters to stay home, as they did in 2016.

This is no time for partisanship; it’s time for prudent sanity across the political spectrum.

A Biden-Liz Cheney ticket could not be defeated. Having the former Wyoming representative run with Biden could pull away a decisive share of Republican votes from former President Trump.

We can re-sort the partisan structure after our crisis has passed, but having a Democrat and a Republican on the same ticket would not be Earth-shattering. Our Constitution originally gave the presidency to the highest electoral vote winner and the vice presidency to the runner-up, effectively making them from disparate political parties.

Mark Robbins, Ojai