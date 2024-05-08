Letters to the Editor: You don’t have to be religious to revere Father Greg Boyle

Father Greg Boyle counsels former gang members at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles in 2022.

To the editor: Honoring Father Greg Boyle, who runs the L.A. gang intervention program Homeboy Industries, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom was long overdue.

Boyle practices the tenets of his faith with humility, dedication and love. He is truly a living saint.

I am neither Catholic nor religious, but heroes like Boyle give me some hope for the future.

Ephraim Moxson, Los Angeles

To the editor: Father Greg Boyle — hope for the broken, joy for the discarded, love for all.

John Gallogly, Los Angeles