Letters to the Editor: I served in Vietnam, and I don’t remember the protests fondly

To the editor: In May 1967 I was finishing my surgical internship in New York City when I was drafted into the military. I spent 10 days at Camp Pendleton and was then flown to Vietnam, where I became a Marine Corps battalion surgeon. (“Don’t denigrate pro-Palestinian campus protests by claiming the Vietnam War protests backfired,” Opinion, May 3)

When I returned to California in 1968, the antiwar protests were all the rage. If I was seen on public streets in my uniform, I was pointed out and in some cases actually accosted. This occurred to many troops returning from their nightmarish experiences in combat.

Remember, many of us were drafted, not enlisted. These local demonstrations had a profoundly negative impact on the troops who came home. After a year of combat and deprivation for our country, we were accused of atrocities and bad conduct by citizens oblivious to what we had experienced.

I weighed 180 pounds when I went to Vietnam and 150 when I returned home. To face undeserved scorn was our welcome home. That experience was never forgotten by those who served.

In fact, the first stranger who said, “Thank you for your service,” was a patient’s wife in 1998. To extol demonstrations without regard to consequences is short sighted.

Stuart Fisher, M.D., Los Angeles

To the editor: Thanks to columnist Robin Abcarian for responding to those trying to trivialize the relevance of the antiwar protests on college campuses.

They are demanding that their schools divest from Israel and stop supporting its war machine. The Gaza solidarity encampments across the nation indeed are reminders of the restive events of more than five decades ago.

More than a half-century apart, the roots of both shows of defiance are still the same.

Then, the protests called out the American establishment’s hubris and lies about the Vietnam War. Today, they are against the U.S.’ brazen support to further Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrations in both cases represent a powerful and unified resistance to injustice, oppression and dehumanization.

Smear tactics are an old game in politics. Who can forget the dirty Swift Boat Veterans for Truth campaign against 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry?

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus, Ohio

To the editor: Abcarian hopes the pro-Palestinian protests will be followed by “long-term positive change.” At this point, I’m dubious.

What really concerns me is the possibility that the demonstrators will help grease the way for the election of former President Trump, who certainly is no lover of the Palestinian people.

A common theme among the protesters is dislike of President Biden. Many have declared they will not vote for him. I worry they will bring chaos to the Democratic National Convention in August.

The college student demographic, along with the campaigns of third-party candidates Jill Stein, Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., can tip the balance in a very close race. Woe to us and to the world if that happens.

Lloyd Wright, Cypress