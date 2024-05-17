Letters to the Editor: Speed traps and small speed bumps: Reader ideas for slowing PCH traffic

Law enforcement officers participate in a news conference announcing the “Go Safely PCH” campaign in Malibu on May 8.

To the editor: My suggestion for slowing down vehicle traffic on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu is the installation of yellow, reflective, circular speed bumps that are several centimeters high.

Speeding cars will be forced to slow down. The noise caused by driving over the bumps is a passive way of informing the drivers to reduce their speed. At night, the reflectiveness will encourage motorists to drive cautiously.

Bill Bermudez, South Whittier

Advertisement

..

To the editor: According to officials, citations are up and crashes are slightly down in Malibu in response to the tragic deaths there.

But what may shrink accidents more is fear of a major ticket. I suggest signage that says, in effect:

“This is a speed trap. You are three times more likely to be ticketed here than anywhere else in L.A. Our cameras are watching you.”

Wasting $500 on a speeding ticket? Losing a license? Possibly spending a night in jail? No thanks, I think I’ll ease up a little on my right foot.

Saul Isler, Los Angeles