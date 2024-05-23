Letters to the Editor: California GOP convention was a frightening display of anti-democratic Trumpism

To the editor: Your article on the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame clearly demonstrates the threat to democracy itself presented by today’s GOP.

Once known as the party of states’ rights, the GOP now advocates against those rights and has rejected the results of elections it lost. It brags about rolling back women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

Earlier this year, elected Republicans negotiated a border deal with President Biden and then abandoned it when former President Trump demanded they do so.

The GOP shows no regard for truth or the will of the voters. The only solution is to vote for Democrats up and down the ticket this November.

Jean Dittmyer, La Mesa

To the editor: As I read the article regarding the California Republican Party working for a Trump comeback, my main response was, “How unconscionable!” The very idea that a person without a conscience has serious supporters is appalling.

Let’s not forget the adage of people not remembering history being doomed to repeat it. Remember how Trump did not initially give wholehearted support to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other government scientists and, as a result, COVID-19 spread and many Americans needlessly died?

Some regard politics as a game, but it is not. The needs of real people are at stake. We need to elect those who respect the ideals of this great country.

Mary Leah Plante, Los Angeles