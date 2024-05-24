Letters to the Editor: It isn’t just Hollywood writers struggling a year after the WGA strike

Members of the Writers Guild of America picket in front of CBS Television City in Los Angeles on Sept. 24.

To the editor: I was relieved to see an article, finally, addressing the struggle that Hollywood screenwriters are experiencing in the aftermath of the Writers Guild of America strike that began one year ago.

Still, the article should have mentioned the thousands of others who are hired to work on projects as well — hairstylists, makeup artists, costume management, dressers and editors, to name a few.

It is heartbreaking to hear of the struggle and losses from these professionals who, after a year, still see no work in sight from an industry they have served for years, even decades.

Kathy Palma, Granada Hills