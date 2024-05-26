Letters to the Editor: The stunning Sutter Buttes are off-limits to the public. Keep them that way

A part of the Sutter Buttes State Park, which few people are allowed to visit.

To the editor: That there are still places such as the Sutter Buttes inaccessible to almost all visitors ought to make us drop to our knees in gratitude. Yes, I am a progressive, but I draw a very strong line against the view that we humans should have unfettered freedom to enter any natural space we desire.

A few years ago I watched a family at Multnomah Falls in Oregon, having lugged a huge basket of picnic food, leave wrappers, cans and other trash in this pristine spot. Numerous articles have been published showing the deleterious effects of such conduct, so people should be aware the damage done by an inconsiderate and ignorant public.

As we are by nature not only creators of beauty, we also destroy it, possibly to a far greater degree.

I recently returned from the Netherlands, a small country bursting at the seams with people. However, even when flying over Amsterdam’s international airport, one can see green open spaces dotted with little woodlands. Towns and villages are separated by such beautiful areas, creating an air of tranquility.

Why can’t we do the same thing in the U.S., a country that is abundant in natural beauty? Moreover, why do we think we must have unimpeded access to places that give habitat to wildlife?

The Sutter Buttes should not fall victim to the idea that the public must have untrammeled access to stunningly beautiful areas.

Anneke Mendiola, Santa Ana

To the editor: As an attorney, I read your article about the Sutter Buttes with considerable interest.

As I was reading and noted how local land owners didn’t want to sell their property for a road for public access, and how that was supported by the local board of supervisors, I waited to read about the state and its attempt to acquire the needed land through the constitutional application of eminent domain.

I saw not a word devoted to that issue. I would have liked to know if that was ever brought to the fore by the state of California.

Maury Mills, Ventura