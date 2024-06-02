Letters to the Editor: Metro needs its own police force -- no more contracting with outside agencies

A Metro transit security officer with riders at the North Hollywood subway station on May 29.

To the editor: Metro needs its own police force. The transit system has little control over security because it contracts with multiple public and private agencies, each with its own chain of command and protocol. (“Metro’s ‘surge’ of police isn’t the long-term solution L.A. needs for safer buses and trains,” editorial, May 28)

Metro has recently talked about imposing a “unified command” approach while retaining all its hired security. This works well for emergency response, but not for an ongoing operation such as policing the Metro system.

The best solution is for Metro to have its own police force. It would have no need for helicopters, SWAT teams, mounted officers and all the other specialties of a large metropolitan police department. It should just pay for a force that can effectively patrol our stations, trains and buses.

We want a transit police department whose only job is to keep us safe across the entire Metro system.

Carina Lister, Long Beach

To the editor: I have no solution but only an observation regarding public transportation here in the U.S.

I travel to Switzerland often. I see no police or safety ambassadors patrolling buses and trains there. I see young schoolkids using public transportation without any parents in sight. The environment is clean. No one there shows any sign of nervousness when boarding public transportation.

Last month, on a two-week trip in Switzerland, I used public transportation almost daily. This contrast between that country and ours is stark.

To borrow a line from Martin Luther King Jr., I have a dream.

Reinhold Bauer, Westminster

To the editor: In my opinion, safety on Metro’s subway system depends on only letting riders onto the platforms and train cars who have paid fares.

A wall with ticketing personnel would work much better than turnstiles that can be bypassed.

Connie Elliot, Pomona