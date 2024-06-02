Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s short-term rental law couldn’t stop the party house in my neighborhood

Airbnb and other short-term rental businesses have disrupted societal norms without taking responsibility for what they have caused, one reader says.

To the editor: Your article on the rented house in L.A. that the tenant secretly listed on Airbnb highlights just one of the impacts of the short-term rental (STR) industry and the dismal response from city leaders. While eager to tout their efforts to address housing affordability, L.A.’s mayor and City Council members have turned a blind eye to the cavernous loopholes in the ordinance that’s supposed to limit STRs to registered primary residences with no more than 120 rental days per year.

Not only are our elected officials leaving big money on the table from unregistered STRs, but their lack of action often leaves residents on their own to face unruly occupants, noise, trash, illicit drug use and occasional violence. STRs take otherwise rentable spaces off the market and drive up rental prices, seriously diminishing affordability.

Last summer, my quiet Studio City neighborhood dealt with an Airbnb “party house” and was able to get the assistance of our council member, police and the city attorney’s office after local media coverage. Our sustained efforts resulted in the owner selling the property.

Yet, one year later, little has been done to address the larger STR impacts. Until Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council take action, residents will continue to endure the avoidable impacts highlighted by The Times.

Anthony Lucente, Studio City

To the editor: Like much of Big Tech, AirBnB and other STR businesses have disrupted societal norms without taking responsibility for what they have caused. When something goes wrong, they act helpless.

Instead, they should align their practices with the laws of many American municipalities and verify through county records that the host is the same person listed on the property deed.

In addition, STR contracts with hosts could stipulate that renting under false pretenses would result in the return of all funds, which would then be distributed to the rightful property owners. Better yet, the money could go to charities that help displaced people pay for housing.

Charla Myers, Santa Monica

To the editor: Your article on aggrieved property owner Nikeeta Sriram highlights the need to hire a real estate attorney to prepare a proper lease document, which should include a clause that all monies collected by the tenant in an illegal sublease, plus damages, revert immediately to the owner.

Furthermore, hiring a professional property manager experienced in house rentals who is also bonded and insured is essential. Monthly property inspections also provide the opportunity to make needed repairs with qualified subcontractors.

Paying a monthly 10% fee to a property manager is a lot cheaper than the roughly $100,000 Sriram estimates she has lost this year due to uncollected rent, property damage and legal expenses.

Anthony S. Elia, Mission Viejo