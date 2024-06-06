Letters to the Editor: 80 years after D-Day, we’re fighting another big lie

Former President Trump speaks about his conviction by a New York jury during a news conference at Trump Tower on Friday.

To the editor: You write in an editorial, “Trump’s outrageous attempt to subvert the democratic process isn’t the only reason to oppose his return to the White House.” You then state some of the reason why we should keep former President Trump from the White House. (“Even before guilty verdict, Trump was unfit to serve,” editorial, May 30)

I will add a historical reason.

Today, we commemorate D-Day, when thousands of American soldiers fought with other Allied forces for democracy and against the big lie in Europe. To obtain power in Germany before World War II, the Nazis would repeat a lie over and over again, until the people believed it.

Trump’s behavior is the ultimate disrespect for all those who sacrificed their lives on June 6, 1944, to protect democracy. It is a shame that we must now fight the big lie at home, 80 years after D-Day.

Advertisement

Where are the Republicans who will ask Trump, “Have you no sense of decency?”

Nicholas Canellopoulos, Riverside

..

To the editor: Half of America has lost its moral center. Half behave like angry whiners with little regard for right and wrong as long as they get their way, come what may.

And what may come is tragic — the end of civility and caring communities.

How did this happen? How can we fix this? Is it too late? Is another war in our destiny? Is optimism too cockeyed in today’s political climate?

I put my foot down against the notion that our way of life is gone forever. I will do everything I can mentally, physically and financially to ensure that truth, justice and American democracy prevail.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos