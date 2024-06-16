Opinion: What binds our union? Tell us what you will be celebrating this Fourth of July

As we close in on another Fourth of July, we keep hearing how Americans may be more politically divided than at any point in recent history. Both presidential candidates — one recently convicted on multiple felony counts in New York — put the stakes of the November election in extremely stark terms.

Divided as we may be, people in red states and in blue states will still celebrate the same day of national independence on July 4. This is the day, nearly 248 years ago, when our union was formed — a union that has been tested by slavery, a civil war and, most recently, an attempt to overturn a presidential election. For all of our divisions, we celebrate that single union on July 4.

Now, we’d like to hear from you: As we observe another Independence Day amid political turmoil, what will you be celebrating on July 4? What makes you think of our country as a union, one celebrated this time of year by Americans of almost every political stripe?

Advertisement

Write your thoughts in a letter to the editor and send it to us at letters@latimes.com. You can also use our online submission form. To be considered for publication, please keep your submission to no more than 250 words and provide your name, city of residence and contact information.