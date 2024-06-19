Letters to the Editor: To the Hollywood elite funding Biden’s campaign: Thank you

President Biden arrives for a campaign event with former President Obama in Los Angeles on June 15.

To the editor: “Nonsense” is the best way to describe your article, “‘Not a happy election’: Why this star-studded Hollywood fundraiser is so crucial for Biden.”

What’s the point of quoting election law professor Jessica Levinson as saying that President Biden “looks out of touch” with Americans, comparing the high cost of attendance at his fundraiser with what most could afford?

This is a high-stakes election, requiring mega bucks not to enrich Biden, but to hire a huge staff and buy expensive ads to drive home the stakes in this election. The money will go toward reminding voters of Biden’s accomplishments, in spite of his age, which has been harped about ad nauseam by his political opponents and some in the media.

If well-heeled folks are chipping in to provide Biden such support, it will be appreciated by average Americans whose lives his policies are benefiting.

Michael Russnow, West Hollywood

To the editor: Yes, in Los Angeles recently Biden had his biggest fundraiser. The top ticket cost $500,000, and according to Levinson, the event created a double-edge sword by making the president look out of touch.

It’s a “damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t” situation for Biden.

Where was he supposed to have the fundraiser? At a Denny’s? That would really make headlines.

Shelley Keith, Sherman Oaks