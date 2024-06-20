Letters to the Editor: Want to live in a free, powerful, multicultural nation? Vote on Nov. 5

Voters line up to cast their ballots in Durham, N.C., in October 2020.

To the editor: Imagine, if you will, a nation where people were free to become what they wanted. (“Californians less likely to vote cite a common reason: They don’t like the presidential candidates,” June 14)

If people wanted to follow a certain religion, they could. If people were rich and powerful, they would still have to follow the law. If people were born with dark skin, it wouldn’t matter. If people had medical problems, healthcare would be provided. If people were born in the body of the wrong gender, they would be free to change. If people needed money to study, as long as they progressed, that money would be provided.

Filled with free people, can you imagine how rich and powerful such a nation would become? Can you imagine how jealous the rest of the world would be? For their children’s sake, ambitious people around the world would attempt to immigrate.

On Nov. 5, America can become closer to such an ideal. Vote.

Merle Borg, San Diego

To the editor: Former President Trump has taken much grief about the shark-or-electrocution dilemma he posed in a recent speech.

What his critics fail to grasp is that Trump, like Jesus, was speaking metaphorically.

The shark, of course, represents the legal system out to get him: relentless, predatory, able to swim in both state and federal waters.

The boat battery represents President Biden: sputtering, possibly sinking, but nevertheless planning to give Trump a jolt.

I ask you, who in his right mind wouldn’t pick the latter form of torturous death? So lay off the former president — he has difficult choices to make.

John Foley, Prescott Valley, Ariz.