Letters to the Editor: The Ten Commandments are an advertisement against Trump. Way to go, Louisiana

A copy of the Ten Commandments is posted along with other historical documents in a hallway at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta.

To the editor: I wish to sincerely thank the state of Louisiana for passing a law requiring most schools to post the Ten Commandments in the classroom. The public has spoken, and its leaders have responded.

The deep sense of decency and ethical code contained in the commandments is a foundation for truth, beauty and goodness to express in all our lives.

I further wish to thank Louisiana for guaranteeing that President Biden will surely win with the state’s largest electoral margin in history in 2024.

No parent will be able to look their child in the eye and admit they voted for former President Trump, who has shown that his life is built on acting in opposition to these laws.

No parent who believes the code of conduct expressed in the Ten Commandments can excuse the former president’s disregard for these laws. Casting a ballot for Trump is voting for the exact opposite of the meaning of the Ten Commandments.

No parent wants to show their child that level of hypocrisy.

Gary Yoches, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Hallelujah! A new Louisiana law that mandates the posting of the biblical Ten Commandments deems them to be among the “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

Pray tell (so to speak), might the U.S. Constitution be among those foundational documents? If so, how about also posting its unequivocal mandate, in Article VI, against imposing any “religious test” to hold public office?

Oops, almost forgot: Devil may care about that federal mandate, at least not where seven states’ constitutions explicitly bar atheists from holding public office.

To save our nation’s political soul, we need a revival of critical thinking in legislatures and courts. Legal dissonance alone won’t suffice to thwart religious conservatives’ diabolical push to transform our secular democracy into a Christian theocracy.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

To the editor: When Louisiana decided to post the Ten Commandments in the classroom, was that its way of touting Trump’s accomplishments?

Harold Sintov, Yorba Linda