Letters to the Editor: Mask bans might make police work easier, but they trample on our rights

To the editor: Los Angeles city leaders do not need to jump on the reactionary bandwagon by banning masks at protests.

COVID-19 cases are again rising, and many people are highly vulnerable. Los Angeles should be encouraging mask-wearing in public, not limiting it. People should be able to exercise their freedom of speech and expression, including in protest, while taking steps to protect their health and the health of their loved ones.

Above that, people should have the right to wear a mask if they choose to do so, including at a protest.

We know that people have suffered retaliation from employers and harassment from vigilantes for engaging peacefully in activities protected by the 1st Amendment. The argument that mask-wearing makes it harder for police to identify protesters who may commit unlawful acts does not justify denying all protesters their rights.

Surely it would also simplify matters if all protesters were required to register in advance with their names and driver’s licenses, but Mayor Karen Bass and other city leaders would not propose that, would they?

In a free society, no individual has an obligation to make things easier for police, who are there to serve the people, not the other way around. We must not allow the politics of fear to rule our city. We must stand up for freedom of expression.

Kathleen Brown, Los Angeles

To the editor: Although I believe that pro-Palestinian protesters who wear masks appear cowardly, I don’t think the practice should be banned.

However, it is my opinion that the Jews who were going to pray at the synagogue but were prevented from doing so because of the protest ought to file a civil case for discrimination. It is one thing to protest peacefully outside a synagogue, but when you prevent Jews from going into their house of worship, then to me that is discrimination against one religious group.

Karen I. Frank, Los Angeles