Letters to the Editor: What Homer’s ‘Iliad’ can tell us about an America on the brink

To the editor: Thank you, Charles McNulty, for putting the current political climate in perspective for me. I will stop trying to convince friends who plan to vote in November for a shameless authoritarian now that I’ve read McNulty’s excellent commentary on Homer’s “The Iliad,” along with views on human behavior from Sigmund Freud and D.W. Winnicott. I, too, hope that Americans will do the right thing in November.

Helen Lotos, Corona del Mar

..

To the editor: I can absolutely relate to Charles McNulty’s mood expressed in his beautiful and moving essay. When reading the news, it’s easy to become exhausted by the fascism, dread the coming political storm and have no outrage left to give. It feels like when the Ben Bradlee character in “All the President’s Men,” in the middle of Watergate, tells Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein: “Nothing’s riding on this except the 1st Amendment to the Constitution, freedom of the press and maybe the future of the country.”

Michael Swartz, Valley Village